India to conduct national census soon after years of delay

Negotiators hope to reach the world's first treaty on plastic pollution this year, but across five very different countries, AFP found single-use plastic remains hugely popular
India will conduct its much-delayed national census soon, Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, after a delay of about three years.
The once-in-a-decade survey was due in 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and technical and logistical hurdles.
Reuters last month reported that India was likely to begin conducting the census in September, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to plug important data gaps in his third term after years of criticism.
India will take about 18 months to complete the new survey once it begins, the report said.
Jaffna residents say they are still grappling with long-unresolved issues of accountability for war crimes, disappearances, and demands for the return of private land occupied by the army
151 people who came into contact with the victim are under observation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus
Her cheeky expressions and playful frolicking racked up millions of views and have lured thousands of visitors wanting to witness her antics
China issues red alert, warns of gales and heavy rain
Celebrity endorsements rarely carry enormous weight, but the hugely popular Swift is seen as being in a class of her own
Brazil has been parched by a historic drought that experts link to climate change and which has sparked what authorities have called a 'fire pandemic'
Generative artificial intelligence uses 30 times more energy than a traditional search engine