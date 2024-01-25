India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

Pakistani foreign minister speaks to his Iranian counterpart, underscores the need for closer cooperation on security issues
French President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to host Macron for a banquet in a 19th-century maharaja's palace on Thursday evening, and on Friday he will be the chief guest at a colourful military march-past with massed ranks of tanks, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.
India's foreign ministry says New Delhi and Paris are "strategic partners", while the French presidency says the trip will "consolidate and deepen diplomatic and economic relations".
Western democracies have concerns about human rights in India, their differences over the war in Ukraine and New Delhi's close ties with Moscow -- its key military supplier. But the United States and its European allies are courting India as a military and economic counterweight to China.
France hopes to build on its military contracts after the Indian defence ministry purchased French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines in multibillion-dollar deals.
Macron -- who, according to Indian media, is coming after US President Joe Biden was unable to take up an invite -- is also hoping France can sell six EPR nuclear reactors.
With a red flower garland around his neck, Macron shook hands with cheering schoolchildren waving flags of both nations after landing in Jaipur, in Rajasthan state.
"We want to have more Indian students in France," he said.
Modi was guest of honour at France's annual Bastille Day celebrations last July, and Macron is to receive a similar welcome.
Paris and New Delhi collaborate on space and satellite technology, and the French delegation includes astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
The visit included a stop at Jaipur's 18th-century Jantar Mantar astronomical observation site.
On Friday, Macron will watch a military parade in New Delhi for Republic Day, the 75th anniversary of India's constitution.
Just as Indian soldiers marched down the streets of Paris in 2023, a French contingent will join the military spectacle, as French-built jets roar overhead.
India is "a key partner in contributing to international peace and security", the French presidency said ahead of the visit.
Last year, Macron visited neighbouring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and also took a Pacific trip aimed at "recommitting" France to the wider Asia-Pacific region.
The French president was last in India for the G20 summit in September.
Rights issues will also be discussed. Journalists, activists and religious minorities have complained of harassment since Modi's government took power in 2014, with accusations of rising religious intolerance towards the country's Muslim minority.
"There are no taboo subjects", a French presidential adviser said ahead of the trip.
"But the goal is to discuss them with respect and with the aim of achieving concrete results".
