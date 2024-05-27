India: Lawmaker allied with BJP to return to face sexual harassment claims

Prajwal Revanna. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 6:10 PM

An Indian lawmaker allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said he would return to India by Friday to face allegations of rape and sexual harassment made against him.

Prajwal Revanna, 33, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is a member of parliament from the Hassan constituency in the southern state of Karnataka.

He is seeking a second term from his Janata Dal (Secular) party in the ongoing national elections, but has been suspended since the allegations surfaced last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Revanna has been out of the country since the accusations of sexual harassment were lodged following obscene video clips circulated days before the state voted in national elections on April 26. The seven-phase vote ends on Saturday.

He broke his silence on Monday, days after his grandfather urged him to return to India and face the law.

"I apologise to my parents, grandfather, family, people of the state and all party workers... I am confident I will emerge from these false cases through the court," Revanna said in a video clip aired by ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.