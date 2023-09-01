India: Jet Airways founder arrested in fraud case

The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, on Friday.
He was questioned at the agency's office in Mumbai in an alleged Rs5.38 billion ($65.06 million) money laundering case linked to Canara Bank. He will be produced before the Bombay PMLA court on Saturday.
The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year. Canara Bank had filed a complaint in May against the airline, Goyal, his wife and a former airline director for "causing wrongful loss" to the lender.
According to the FIR, the bank alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans of Rs848.86 crore to Jet Airways.
Jet Airways and the ED could not be immediately reached for comment.
Once India's biggest private airline, Jet ran out of cash in April 2019 and filed for bankruptcy. It was supposed to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.
However, it is deadlocked with creditors over the resolution plan to lift the airline out of bankruptcy.
ALSO READ:
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels
While Europe bears an important historical responsibility for climate change, it accounts for just 7.5 per cent of global emissions today, meaning that the actions taken within the EU can have only a limited impact on the world’s climate
‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer