India: Flights suspended at Kolkata airport for 15 hours ahead of Cyclone Dana

Flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Dana.

According to airport authorities, flight operations will be halted from 6:00 pm on October 25 until 9:00 am on October 26.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced that schools and academic institutions would remain closed in several parts of the state following a notice from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast by October 24.

