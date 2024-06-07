India: Five passengers from Dubai held at Chennai airport for smuggling over 6kg gold

Photo used for representational purpose.

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 9:02 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 9:06 PM

Indian Customs officials on Friday seized 6,168 grams of gold valued at Rs 3.91 crore (nearly Dh1.7-million) and arrested five passengers during a search at Chennai International Airport.

Acting upon a specific intelligence input provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai Zonal Unit, five passengers who arrived in Chennai on June 6, 2024, from Dubai were intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, according to an official release.

The search of these passengers resulted in the recovery of six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel