India evacuates injured soldier from Israel to Delhi hospital

Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
The Indian Army on Thursday evacuated an injured soldier from the Golan Heights where he was posted under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
The evacuation was carried out using a C-130 Air Ambulance by a medical team led by Lt Col Anuj Singh along with two trained paramedics from Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment hospital. The mission involved coordination with the Indian Air Force, Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies.
The rescue mission not only ensured that the injured soldier was evacuated to India amidst an extremely uncertain situation but also provided state-of-the-art critical care support en route, the Indian Army said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Havildar Suresh R (33), an injured soldier, was admitted at Rambam Hospital, Haifa, Israel, August 22 to September 20. His diagnosis involved head injury, unspecified trauma, subarachnoid haemorrhage, diffuse axonal injury, and Hemiparesis left.
On September 20, Suresh was transferred to a Level 1 hospital on the Israel side of the UNDOF zone, where his condition remained critical.
The air ambulance took off from Tel Aviv with the patient at 01.20 AM (IST) and reached Jamnagar at 10 AM (IST). He was further airlifted to Palam, New Delhi at about 2 pm, where he transferred to Army Hospital R&R, New Delhi.
Currently, Suresh's vitals are stable while his body movements are swifter and smoother.
ALSO READ:
Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
Half a million Lebanese estimated to have been displaced as Israel widened its airstrike
The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine
It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq
Wazed happy with army chief's tentative timeline on vote
Lack of numbers in parliament is one of the five key reasons for Dissanayake deciding to hold polls on November 14
Sri Lanka's new president has promised to reverse steep tax hikes, raise public servant salaries and renegotiate the International Monetary Fund rescue package secured by his predecessor
Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war