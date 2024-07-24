India: Passenger from Dubai held for smuggling gold hidden in coffee-maker

The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
Custom officials in India recently seized a big haul of gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai. The passenger, Vikneshvaran Raja, was intercepted by officials at Chennai airport owing to his suspicious behaviour, according to a post on X by Chennai Customs.
When the officials checked the passenger's baggage, they found approximately 3.99 kgs of gold inside the coffee-maker.
The officials seized the gold under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
The seized gold is worth Rs26 million (Dh1,140,716).
