Imran Khan seeks to appear 'in person' before Pakistan apex court in NAB case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan moved Supreme Court, seeking permission to appear in a 'personal capacity' in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case, after appearing via video link in the last hearing, ARY News reported.
According to the sources, the incarcerated prime minister sent a written request to the Chief Justice, seeking permission to appear before SC in person in the case.
The request has been forwarded to the apex court through the Adiala jail administration, reported ARY News.
The Pakistan SC has fixed May 30 for the hearing of the NAB amendment case.
Last week, Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video call after a five-member bench okayed his appearance in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.
The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and PTI founder respondent, as reported by ARY News.
The government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case, citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments.
"Legislation is the right of the Parliament," the plea said.
In a majority 2-1 verdict, the apex court approved PTI founder Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.
Moreover, the SC also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.
