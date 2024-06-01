Hezbollah says launched series of retaliatory attacks on Israel

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 4:19 PM

Lebanese Hezbollah said it launched a series of attacks on Israeli military positions on Saturday after state media reported Israel had stepped up its own strikes the night before.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas on October 7, Hezbollah has exchanged almost daily fire with the Israeli army.

On Saturday morning, the Lebanese group said it had carried out "an air assault using explosive drones against... the Yiftah barracks, targeting the positions of enemy officers and soldiers".

It said the attack was in retaliation for a drone strike on a motorcycle in Majdal Selm earlier in the day.

The Islamic Health Committee said two people were wounded in the drone strike.

The Israeli military said in a statement that "two Hezbollah terrorists operating in the region of Majdal Selm were struck by an aircraft".

Hezbollah, which has increased its use of drones in recent weeks, has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Israeli military positions "in response to Israeli aggression against southern localities and civilian homes".

"The enemy (Israel) intensified its attacks last night," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

They included "a series of drone strikes... which resulted in deaths, injuries and extensive damage" in multiple locations near the border, NNA said.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday that its fighter jets had struck "significant Hezbollah assets" in several areas of southern Lebanon, including Adloun, 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border, in response to launches aimed at northern Israel.