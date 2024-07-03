Heavy lightning triggers wildfires on Greek island of Thassos

A view of fire around the island of Kos, Greece, on Monday in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 4:14 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM

Heavy lightning triggered two fires on the Greek island of Thassos on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, a day after firefighting forces tamed wildfires fanned by unusually strong winds on two other islands.

More than 32 firefighters assisted by 13 fire engines, one aircraft and two helicopters were trying to put out the flames devouring forest land on two fronts on the island in the northern Aegean Sea 306km north of Athens.

Reinforcements from the nearby city of Kavala were expected during the day.

Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, scientists say, frequently disrupting summer tourism as millions flock to the country's islands.

Rainfall would normally be a blessing in areas that have not seen a drop in months, but the accompanying lightening made things worse on Thassos.

Greece's civil protection service has warned of more freak weather on Wednesday and Thursday, saying storms with a high frequency of lightning and hail were expected. Central and northern Greece would be most affected. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned this week of a dangerous summer of wildfires following a prolonged drought and unusually high gusts of wind for the season. Last year, forest fires killed 20 people in the north of the country and forced 19,000 people to flee the island of Rhodes. To locate blazes early, the Mediterranean country is increasingly using drones that help monitor forest land.

About 240 fire fighters from countries including Bulgaria, Malta, Moldova and Romania will reinforce Greece's firefighting forces from July until September, the civil protection ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.