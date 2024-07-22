E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party raided

The former prime minister has been jailed for nearly a year, but this month an Islamabad judge overturned his illegal marriage conviction

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arty, carry posters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest outside the Parliament house in Islamabad on July 18, 2024. — AFP file
Parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arty, carry posters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest outside the Parliament house in Islamabad on July 18, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:37 PM

Pakistan police raided the headquarters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Monday, a week after government vowed to ban the political movement.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw the headquarters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sealed off by officers, who led a number of party workers into waiting vans.


Pakistani media initially reported party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, a barrister, was among those taken away.

However, an official at Islamabad Police, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP that they had not arrested him.


The official confirmed the arrest of Raoof Hassan, a founding member of the party and head of its press department.

"Raoof Hasan was arrested but the police did not arrest Gohar Ali Khan," the police official said.

In the past two months at least 10 members of PTI or their relatives have been rounded up, Hasan told AFP on Saturday. He said they had "disappeared" with "no trace".

"Seven of them are from my department alone, which they want to cripple because we refuse to stay silent," he said.

The government's information minister last week said it would ban PTI, just days after the Supreme Court made a crucial ruling in the party's favour that dealt a huge blow to the government.

Khan has been jailed for nearly a year, but this month an Islamabad judge overturned his illegal marriage conviction while the Supreme Court awarded PTI more parliamentary seats -- a move set to make them the largest party in the National Assembly.

Khan, who says the many cases against him have been orchestrated to prevent his return to power, remains languishing in jail on fresh charges of inciting protests and graft.



More news from World