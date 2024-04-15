'Your children are ours': Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences over deaths of students in Oman flash floods

The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
Dubai's Ruler offered his condolences to the Sultan of Oman after flash floods claimed the lives of many, including students in the region on Sunday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to offer his support and empathy during this time.
"Our sincere condolences to my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.. and to the people of Oman.. and to all students of science in Oman on the death of school students in the North Sharqiyah Governorate as a result of the exceptional weather condition that the Sultanate is going through," wrote the leader.
"Our hearts are with you.. and your affliction is our affliction... and your children are our children... may their souls rest in peace. May God make them dwell in His spacious Paradise and grant their families patience and solace.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return," he added.
The leader shared a picture of the young boys who passed away during the tragic incident.
Earlier today, President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman over the victims of the floods that hit the sultanate, while wishing for a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.
UAE Vice-Presidents, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.
