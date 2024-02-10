Weather alerts issued for thunder, sandstorms, floods as torrential rains hit some Gulf countries

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 4:58 PM

Weather authorities across some Gulf countries issued warnings as conditions fluctuate throughout the region.

The Makkah region's crisis and disaster management centre issued a warning to residents due to unstable weather. Motorists using the highway and beachgoers have been advised to be careful. Residents are advised to avoid streams as there is a chance of flooding and water gathering in areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a red alert for torrential rains, along with high-speed winds, hail, lack of horizontal visibility and thunderstorm.

Oman's Meteorology centre issued an advisory for thunderstorms in many parts of the country. These are Khasab Port, Khasab Airport, Bukha, Madha, Sohar Majis, Saham, Yanqual, AL Amerat, Rustaq and Ibri.

The authority also warned residents of the height of sea waves that are currently moderate to rough and going up from 1.5-3.5 metres on the coasts of Musandam and the Sea of Oman.

Thunderclouds accompanied by strong winds surround the region. Residents in other parts of Oman have also been warned of increasing dust and lowered visibility tomorrow.

In Bahrain, the weather is expected to be rainy from today evening and prevail until Monday. The country's weather authority has warned its residents of thunderstorm and rapidly blowing wind.

In Qatar, where fans are gearing up to attend the Asian Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, there is a chance of rain and low blowing winds.

