Watch: World's fastest, tallest, longest rollercoaster, with steep drop off cliff face, coming to Saudi Arabia next year

Calling all adventure junkies! Saudi Arabia is all set to unveil the world's tallest, longest, and fastest rollercoaster next year, housed in its Six Flags Qiddiya theme park.
Calling all adventure junkies! Saudi Arabia is all set to unveil the world's tallest, longest, and fastest rollercoaster next year, housed in its Six Flags Qiddiya theme park.
This gravity-defying mammoth will feature a 640-foot drop off the side of a cliff. The current tallest coaster in the world, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, features a 450-foot drop. The Falcon Flight can reach a speed of 250km/h, surpassing Abu Dhabi's Formula Rossa at Ferrari World, which goes up to 240km/h. The coaster also breaks another record — that of the longest rollercoaster in the world. At 4,250m, it beats Japan's Steel Dragon 2000.
The maker of the coaster, a company called Intamin, has released a video showing what it will be like to take a ride on the Falcon Flight:
Qiddiya is a city planned to be a destination for sports, culture, and entertainment near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to the official website, other than the Six Flags amusement park, the city will include concert venues, stadiums, art academies, racetracks, and more.
