Watch: Stunning time-lapse video of Kaaba's kiswa being replaced to mark Islamic New Year

Fifteen employees have been trained to change the cloth with inscriptions embroidered in gold-plated silver wire threads

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday replaced the holy Kaaba's new cover, "kiswa", under the supervision of the General President of the Presidency Sheikh Dr Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

A stunning time lapse video shows how the kiswa is being replaced while worshippers circle around the holy Kaaba. Fifteen employees have been trained to change the kiswa to the required standard, the presidency said.

The new cover consisting of four separate sides and the door curtain. The holy Kaaba's kiswa is weaved with around 850 kg of raw silk, 120 kg of gold wire, and 100 silver wires.

The undersecretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba kiswa Amjad Al-Hazmi said work on the covering of the holy site has been carried out by employees of the complex who have high-quality and precise sewing skills to ensure that it looks “splendid.”

The head of the general administration for the maintenance of the kiswa at the Grand Mosque in Makkah Fahd Al-Jabri said that training sessions to change the kiswa have been conducted and specialist tools and equipment prepared. Al-Jabri said the training sessions aimed to familiarize the team of 15 with the various steps and stages of changing the kiswa with the help of seven cranes.

Two hundred professional workers and administrators working at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba kiswa, all of whom are trained, qualified and specialised citizens.

King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba kiswa includes several sections: laundry, automatic weaving, manual weaving, printing, belts, gilding, sewing and assembling the kiswa.

It also includes the largest sewing machine in the world in terms of length, as it is 16 meters long by using a computer system, in addition to some support departments such as: laboratory, administrative services, quality, public relations and health for workers, and occupational safety in the complex.

