Watch: Pilgrims battle extreme weather, nearly blown away in Makkah as rainstorm whips Saudi

Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court
Pilgrims and residents in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah scrambled for shelter as violent weather whipped the region — with strong winds nearly blowing them away — on Tuesday evening.
Red alert was issued in the province and some parts of the Kingdom as the unstable weather conditions were expected to continue today, according to an advisory released by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning.
Videos shared on Instagram show how pilgrims battled the strong winds that battered the holy city. Those on the streets were seen running for cover, while staffers at the Grand Mosque were almost swept off their feet as they tried holding on to large garbage cans being blown away.
Here are some of the videos shared on X:
An incredible lightning strike, which appeared purple in colour, was also caught on camera right at the moment it hit the Grand Mosque:
This was the situation at the holy site on Tuesday evening amidst heavy rain and strong winds:
Billboards were toppled and flash floods swept the streets.
Rain and thunder would continue to hit the Makkah region until Thursday, according to the Kingdom's NCM. Residents are urged to take extra precaution.
ALSO READ:
Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court
The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
The police take a suspect into custody over the criminal assault of the Tasmania University student in his 20s
A local village head said that the leader of the gunmen had demanded $119,000 from the villages as retribution after Nigerian troops killed four of his men earlier
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries