Watch: Makkah streets flooded as heavy rains lash region

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM

Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit areas of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

Videos surfaced online showing streets in Makkah flooded as heavy rains lashed the region. The NCM has issued a yellow alert in several parts of the country.

Rains, thunderstorms and dust storms are expected to continue until Wednesday, as per the country's weather authority.

Several videos from Arab Storms show cars trying to get past flooded streets with water reaching window level near some parked vehicles.

Another video shows pilgrims near the Kaaba performing rituals as heavy rain and strong winds hit the area. Some people are seen scattering away to find shelter.

Other videos show cars and buses driving down streets as water flows by.

Jeddah, among other cities, saw medium to heavy amounts of rain too.

In a post on X, the Crisis and Disaster Management Centre in Makkah called on residents and visitors remain cautious and avoid flood drains and areas prone to water collection.

