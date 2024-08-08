Visa scamming gang arrested in major residency crackdown in Kuwait

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 10:16 PM

In another major crackdown on residency scammers, led by the Ministry of Interior, authorities have successfully dismantled a gang specialising in the illegal trade of visas.

During the operation, authorities in Kuwait apprehended a gang of Syrian and Egyptian visa scammers. This crackdown is part of the ongoing efforts to combat the fake residency trade and enforce compliance with the law.

The operation led to the arrest of six individuals accused of establishing fictitious companies through forgery and tampering with official documents. This fictitious company facilitated the illegal entry of foreign workers into Kuwait. They charged between 350 to 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars for each worker recruited.

Investigating officers remained vigilant, monitoring the gang's activities and ultimately arresting all involved, including any sponsors or individuals who assisted the traffickers. Authorities confirmed that necessary legal actions have been taken, and the suspects have been referred to the competent authority.

Last week, in significant operation, another gang selling residency visas fraudulently through was arrested. The officers dismantled a gang of Syrians involved in residency permit scam.

Authorities are urged community members to come forward and inform law enforcement agencies if they witness any crime related to residency violations.