Video: New Kiswa installed at Kaaba in Makkah

Photo: Haramain/X

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

A new covering (Kiswa) was installed early Sunday at the holy Kaaba in Makkah on the first day of the Islamic new year (1 Muharram, 1446h) by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A team from the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Kaaba installed the elaborately designed black cloth cover. The team comprised 159 skilled craftsmen under the supervision of engineers and technicians specially trained for the complicated process.

Photo: Haramain/X

As described by SPA, the special work team first removed the gold-embroidered pieces of the Kaaba's old Kiswa while the new one was being brought to the Grand Mosque from the complex.

Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Hajj and Umrah/X

The Kiswa contains 53 gold-embroidered pieces consisting of sixteen for the belt area, seven for under the belt, four corner pieces, seventeen lanterns, five pieces for the door curtain, one piece for Al-Rukn Al-Yamani, and two pieces for the Black Stone outline, along with the gutter, a structure projecting from the roof of the Kaaba.

Kaaba in its old Kiswa. Photo: Inside the Haramain/X

The installation of a new Kiswa is a complicated process that takes a few hours to complete, by up to 200 skilled technicians and craftsmen.

The complex's operational staff includes 159 skilled craftsmen who work to produce 56 gold-embroidered pieces for the holy Kaaba's Kiswa.

Work is done by hand, and it takes them between 60 and 120 days to complete one gold-embroidered piece.

Watch below, a video of the creation of the Kiswa, shared by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on X: