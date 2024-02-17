US forces launch two strikes against missile, vessel near Yemen

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N becomes largest single party with 75 seats while PTI-supported independents win 93 seats
U.S. forces conducted two strikes against a mobile anti-ship cruise missile and a mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
Four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-held areas over the Red Sea towards commercial ship MT Pollux between Friday at 1.15 pm local time and 1 am on Saturday, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
It added that there were no reported injuries or damage to the MT Pollux or any other vessel in the areas.
ALSO READ:
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N becomes largest single party with 75 seats while PTI-supported independents win 93 seats
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the magnitude 5.8 quake in Mindanao region
Federal Aviation Administration starts investigation after the crash of Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying 5 people
The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty
The former PM sends his brother to meet leaders of other parties after his party trailed independent candidates of Imran Khan
PTI loyalists win around 70 of the more than 200 seats called for the 266-member national assembly
27 killed in Maco town's landslide on Tuesday, officials revise the number of missing people to 89 from 110
The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort