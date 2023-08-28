UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Up to SR500,000 fine for unauthorised weather forecasting

The violations include publishing or broadcasting alerts that have not been issued by the government

By Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: SPA file
Photo: SPA file

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 2:40 PM

A statement from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Saudi Arabia has outlined the amended penalties for spreading any information about the weather that has not been authorised, or forecasting without a permit.

The fine amount ranges from SR50,000 to SR500,000 for such violations. Those who come under this rule include operators of monitoring stations and networks who broadcast or publish weather-related warnings that were not issued by the government's meteorological department.

Another penalty defined in the amendment states that if meteorological data is not collected when conducting economic feasibility or drawing up engineering designs for projects, a fine of SR50,000 to SR500,000 may be levied.

Previously, a fine of up to SR2 million could be applied to such cases.

ALSO READ:


More news from World