UAE offers condolences over crash of Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter escorting a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress (unseen) while flying above Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2022. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 10:29 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet in Dhahran, which resulted in the martyrdom of its crew.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that one of its fighter jets crashed during a training mission on Thursday, killing all the soldiers onboard.

The ministry’s spokesman, Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said the accident involving an F-15 fighter jet happened during a routine training flight at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran.

Inputs from wires