UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Nouf bint Nasser

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent their messages of sympathy

By WAM

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:30 AM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:36 AM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Nouf bint Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King.


Taking to social media, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also sent the Saudi King his message of sympathy.

