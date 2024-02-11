UAE issues warning to citizens in Oman amid torrential rains

Pakistan elections: Sharif strikes confident note in vote marred by controversy, mobile phone shutdown
UAE's embassy in Muscat has warned its citizens in Oman to be careful due to heavy rain lashing most parts of the sultanate.
In case of emergency, citizens must follow safety instructions issued by the authorities and call 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergency situation.
Weather conditions have been unstable throughout some Gulf countries and authorities have issued weather alerts for residents for the coming few days.
Heavy rainfall has been mainly seen on the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman, the governorates of South Al Batinah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and parts of the Hajar Mountains.
Yesterday, Oman's Meteorology centre issued an advisory for thunderstorms in many parts of the country. The authority also warned residents of the height of sea waves that are currently moderate to rough and going up from 1.5-3.5 metres on the coasts of Musandam and the Sea of Oman.
Thunderclouds accompanied by strong winds surround the region. Residents in other parts of Oman have also been warned of increasing dust and lowered visibility today.
