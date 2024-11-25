Six Saudi citizens jailed, fined in fake currency and fraud case

Authorities in Saudi Arabia completed its investigation and found six citizens guilty of counterfeiting and forgery of currency.

They were accused of violating the penal system related to counterfeiting and forgery of currency, as well as the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused ordered counterfeit money from an external website, amounting to 100,000 Saudi riyals. The defendants then used the counterfeit currency and promoted it, committing financial fraud by seizing goods and sums of money resulting from its use.

The defendants were arrested and referred to the competent court, which issued a verdict convicting them of the charges against them. Each defendant was sentenced to five years in prison and fined up to 50,000 Saudi riyals.