Saudi: Up to 100,000 riyals fine for damaging fences on environmental reserves

KT photo by M. Sajjad used for illustrative purposes

Hikers and truffle hunters in Saudi Arabia have been issued a stern warning by the Kingdom's Special Forces for Environmental Security regarding violations of environmental regulations.

The authorities noted that those found guilty of damaging or cutting fences surrounding designated environmental reserves will face fines of up to 100,000 riyals. Violators will also be required to cover the cost of repairs and pay compensation for any environmental damage caused.

Furthermore, anyone entering these protected areas without the necessary licence will be subject to a fine of 5,000 riyals.