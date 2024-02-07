Saudi says 'no diplomatic relations' with Israel without independent Palestinian state

Photo: Reuters file

Saudi Arabia has said in a statement on Wednesday that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops.

The statement was also put out through the X account of the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry, which said:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that regarding the discussions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Arab-Israeli peace process, and in light of what has been attributed to the US National Security Spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights."

On Tuesday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalisation discussions.

The Kingdom issued the statement to affirm its steadfast position to Washington on the Palestinian issue in the light of the comments attributed to Kirby, the ministry said.

"The Kingdom reiterates its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognised the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all, the statement added."

Saudi Arabia put US-backed plans to normalise ties with Israel on ice, sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking told Reuters in October 2023, as the war between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces escalated.

