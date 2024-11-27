Saudi praises international efforts made to reach Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

People clear debris and rubble from their apartment in Beirut’s southern suburbs as people return to check their homes after the ceasefire on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect Wednesday and praised countries involved in negotiating it.

The Gulf kingdom "appreciates all international efforts made in this regard", the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on social media, referring to the deal reached with the support of the United States and France.

Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon

Iran welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after the ceasefire came into force.

Hailing the news of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a statement stressed Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".

He also called on the international community to "exert effective pressure" on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a pillar of its foreign policy since the advent of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

The war in Lebanon has dealt blows to Hezbollah, killing the group's charismatic leader Hassan Nasrallah in September in a powerful Israeli strike in Beirut, as well as many other top ranking officials.

While Iran officially celebrated the ceasefire, many citizens expressed doubts over the prospects of long-term peace.

"I hope that (the truce) will last," Mostafa, a student in Tehran who did not wish to give his full name, told AFP.

"But I don't think so, because they (the Israelis) are fundamentally looking for war," said the 22-year-old.

Yeganeh, another student in the capital, said: "We hope there will be no war anywhere, but it's not something we can predict."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said the truce in Lebanon would allow his country to "focus on the Iranian threat", without elaborating.