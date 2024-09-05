E-Paper

Saudi: Over 5 million Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

The authority also distributed 143,142 iftar meals at designated areas for fasting individuals

by

Web Desk
Photo: Saudi Press Agency
Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 9:14 PM

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia said that the Prophet's Mosque received over five million Muslims last week amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority-issued statistics showed that 483,822 visited the Prophet's Mosque, and 250,725 visitors performed prayers in the Holy Rawdah according to organisational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women. The statistics also showed that 74,486 people benefited from translation services.


Field services included extensive sanitation efforts, with 24,992 litres of disinfectant utilised. Additionally, 1,640 tons of Zamzam water were provided, and 188 samples were collected for testing and analysis. The authority also distributed 143,142 iftar meals at designated areas for fasting individuals within the Prophet's Mosque.

Web Desk

