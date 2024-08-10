Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crimes, treason

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement informing its citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against a Saudi national.

Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Qunai’an, a Saudi national, was accused of "committing criminal acts that involved betraying his country, sympathizing with those detained in terrorist cases, and praising the leader of... Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation."

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior also mentioned that the accused was being sentenced for his support for terrorist ideology and terrorist acts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The accused was referred to the court, which issued a verdict confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.