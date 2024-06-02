Saudi man sentenced to 3 years in prison for forging cheques worth over 34 million riyals

Media reports say one of the victims was far-right activist and Islamic critic Michael Stuerzenberger
Investigation procedures were initiated, against a citizen accused of forgery crimes, by the Public Prosecution.
According to the investigation procedures, the accused illegally obtained a chequebook belonging to a non-profit organization (a charity). The accused forged three cheques with amounts estimated at more than thirty-four million Saudi riyals.
The accused submitted the cheques to financial institutions. He claimed that the cheques were for contract work involving maintenance of projects belonging to an association. The accused also fabricated a customary document, including an invalid stamp and invalid signature of CEO.
After arrest of the accused, evidence being provided, and a harsher punishment requested for exploiting charitable organisations, a ruling was issued.
The ruling punished him with imprisonment of three years and a fine of 300,000 riyals.
The Public Prosecution confirmed the legal protection of documents and seals, and that any violation through forgery will entail criminal accountability. The perpetrators will be referred to the competent courts to demand the imposition of statutory penalties, the prosecution said.
