Saudi King Salman recovers after medical tests for lung ailment

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed the medical examinations for lung inflammation, the Royal Court announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Royal Court issued the following statement: "His Majesty, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed the medical examinations following the inflammation that occurred in his lungs, and he has, thank God, recovered."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered reassurances to the citizens about the health of King Salman during a cabinet meeting. The royal court said on Sunday the king would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.