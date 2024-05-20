Saudi king diagnosed with lung inflammation

Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has lung inflammation and will undergo a treatment plan, as per the Saudi Press Agency.
This comes after earlier reports on Sunday of the king experiencing "high temperature and joint pain".
As per SPA, medical examinations were conducted in the royal clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, after which lung inflammation was detected.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The medical team has decided that he will undergo a treatment program consisting of antibiotics until the inflammation goes away.
ALSO READ:
Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen
The country was one of the donor states to freeze around $450 million in funds after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led attack
The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses
Official says the bomb blast happened after a militant group demanded extortion money from the group that runs the school
He accuses sports bodies of not allowing Russian athletes to perform at the games with the country's banner, flag and national anthem
The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard; inquiry launched
He was found guilty last month of murder, attempted murder and assaulting two female detectives during his police interview