Saudi: Friday sermons, prayers shortened in Two Holy Mosques amid intense heat

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 7:15 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 7:29 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has approved shortening of the duration of the Friday Khutbah (sermons) and prayers in the Two Holy Mosques.

According to their order, Friday sermons will be completed within 15 minutes.

Likewise, it has also been ordered to delay the first call to prayer (Adhaan Al Awwal) and the second call to prayer (Adhaan Al Thani) to 10 minutes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision is effective starting today, Friday, (12/15/1445 AH) until the end of the summer.