Saudi: Friday sermons, prayers shortened in Two Holy Mosques amid intense heat

A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has approved shortening of the duration of the Friday Khutbah (sermons) and prayers in the Two Holy Mosques.
According to their order, Friday sermons will be completed within 15 minutes.
Likewise, it has also been ordered to delay the first call to prayer (Adhaan Al Awwal) and the second call to prayer (Adhaan Al Thani) to 10 minutes.
The decision is effective starting today, Friday, (12/15/1445 AH) until the end of the summer.
Earlier, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, overseer of the affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, had instructed the imams of the sacred sites to shorten Friday sermons and prayers owing to the intense heat.
