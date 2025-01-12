Saudi foreign minister calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria

Photo: Reuters file

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria after meetings with top diplomats from the Middle East and Europe focused on the war-ravaged country's future.

"We stressed the importance of lifting unilateral and international sanctions imposed on Syria, as their continuation hinders the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and reconstruction," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after Sunday's talks concluded in Riyadh.