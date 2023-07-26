Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission, killing crew

The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
A Saudi Arabian fighter jet (F-15SA) crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait leaving its crew dead, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing a defence ministry statement.
The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that this evening, Wednesday, July 26, (14:28), one of the Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft of the type (F) crashed during a training mission in the King Khalid Air Base training area in Khamis Mushait.
The number of crew members was not immediately clear and the statement added that the crash was under investigation.
Brigadier General Al-Maliki offered his condolences to the family of the jet's crew, asking God Almighty to accept them as righteous martyrs and to give their families and relatives patience and solace.
The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet in its fleet.
ALSO READ:
The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
The giant world Halla should have been swallowed by its star long ago. Scientists now think they know how the planet cheated death
The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram
Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark
The president of the American Psychiatric Association answers questions about a new recommendation to screen all adults under 65 for anxiety
A total of 54 migrants swam out to an inflatable dinghy off El Kallat beach near Nador but the boat hit the rocks in heavy seas
The suspect was highly intoxicated and had been thrown out for disrespecting women there
The woman visited a parody hit-for-hire website in an attempt to have the boy "taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed"