Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission, killing crew

The number of crew members was not immediately clear

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 8:55 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 9:44 PM

A Saudi Arabian fighter jet (F-15SA) crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait leaving its crew dead, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing a defence ministry statement.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that this evening, Wednesday, July 26, (14:28), one of the Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft of the type (F) crashed during a training mission in the ​​King Khalid Air Base training area in Khamis Mushait.

The number of crew members was not immediately clear and the statement added that the crash was under investigation.

Brigadier General Al-Maliki offered his condolences to the family of the jet's crew, asking God Almighty to accept them as righteous martyrs and to give their families and relatives patience and solace.

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet in its fleet.

