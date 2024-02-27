UAE

Saudi executes 7 for terrorism offences: Ministry

They were convicted of creating and financing terrorist organisations and entities, the Ministry of Interior said

By AFP

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 7:25 PM

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed seven people for terrorism offences, the Ministry of Interior said.

The seven were convicted of "creating and financing terrorist organisations and entities," the ministry said.

They were convicted of "adopting a terrorist approach that calls for bloodshed, establishing and financing terrorist organisations and entities, and communicating and dealing with them with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of society" and endangering national security, the ministry said.

