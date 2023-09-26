Saudi condemns attack that killed two Bahrain soldiers

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned an attack on its territory that killed two Bahraini military personnel near the border with Yemen.
Bahrain's military said late Monday that one officer and one enlisted soldier had been killed in what it described as a drone attack perpetrated by Houthi rebels.
The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its "condemnation and denunciation" of a "treacherous attack on the defence force of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain stationed on the southern border of the kingdom, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of its brave soldiers and the injury of others," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The attack that killed the Bahraini soldiers came as Saudi Arabia is pushing for a lasting ceasefire nearly a year and a half after agreeing to a truce with the Houthis that has largely held despite officially expiring last October.
Hopes for peace were boosted in March when Saudi Arabia struck a surprise rapprochement deal with Iran, which has backed the Houthis.
The following month, Mohammed al-Jaber, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, travelled to Sanaa to meet with Houthi officials in what he described as a bid to "stabilise" last year's truce.
Last week, Houthi officials completed five days of talks in Riyadh, the first public visit by a Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia since the conflict began.
ALSO READ:
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months