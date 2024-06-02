Saudi new haj rules begin today: Fines of up to Dh49,000 for permit violators

The intelligence agency's announcement comes two weeks after nighttime gunfire was reported outside Israel's embassy in Stockholm
Penalties for violating Haj regulations and instructions in Saudi Arabia are being implemented starting today (June 2), and will last until June 20.
The authorities will impose a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyal, roughly around Dh9,000 on citizens, residents, and visitors performing Haj without a permit.
The authorities also highlighted that anyone caught transporting Haj pilgrims without a permit will be imprisoned to up to 6 months, and will be fined for up to 50,000 Saudi Riyal or Dh49,000.
Performing haj without a permit in the city of Makkah, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres, and temporary security checkpoints is prohibited.
Residents caught violating will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering Saudi for a specific period according to the law.
If a resident is caught transporting Haj pilgrims without a permit, he will be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods.
Additionally, the authorities have clarified that anyone that has a visit visa, regardless of their type or designation, are not allowed to perform Haj. All visitors are advised to avoid travelling to or staying in Makkah between the June 2 and June 21.
The authorities reported that over 20,000 visitors with visit visas have been found in violation of Hajj regulations, which prohibit them from staying in Makkah.
Similary, operators in the UAE cannot receive applications or requests for Haj or Umrah without prior approval from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.
