Saudi authority denies rumours of cyclone hitting the country

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 6:20 PM

The rumours circulating about a cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia have been said to be false by the spokesperson of the National Center of Meteorology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hussein al-Qahtani, the centre's spokesperson, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 14, to put an end to the rumours.

"All the news circulating about The Kingdom being directly affected by hurricanes is incorrect, and does not go beyond media sensationalism. The Kingdom overlooks semi-enclosed seas in which tropical cyclones do not form, and their direct impact is unlikely, God willing."

He stressed the importance of taking information from its verified source.

