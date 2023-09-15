Saudi authority denies rumours of cyclone hitting the country

The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
The rumours circulating about a cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia have been said to be false by the spokesperson of the National Center of Meteorology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Hussein al-Qahtani, the centre's spokesperson, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 14, to put an end to the rumours.
"All the news circulating about The Kingdom being directly affected by hurricanes is incorrect, and does not go beyond media sensationalism. The Kingdom overlooks semi-enclosed seas in which tropical cyclones do not form, and their direct impact is unlikely, God willing."
He stressed the importance of taking information from its verified source.
ALSO READ:
The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
Two people onboard the small plane escape life-threatening injuries in the accident near Asheville Regional Airport
However, some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key tool in reducing the death and disease caused by smoking
The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations
The texts included fake links purporting to be from Australia Post or toll road operators
Ten countries including the United States and Israel voted against, while 23 abstained
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a power bank for i-devices that has your back in case of charging emergencies