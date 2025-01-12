Sun, Jan 12, 2025 | Rajab 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Saudi authorities arrest 10 fraudsters for selling fake gold bars

Published: Sun 12 Jan 2025, 3:46 PM

Police in the Makkah Al Mukarramah Region have arrested ten Pakistanis involved in a series of financial fraud operations. The suspects were responsible for 31 fraudulent incidents, defrauding victims of over 2.8 million riyals.

The fraudsters employed a criminal tactic involving gold bullion to deceive their victims into selling it to them through illegal methods.

In the negotiation phase, the fraudsters presented intact and pure gold bars to gain the trust of their victims, only to later hand them counterfeit gold-like coins. The victims, believing they were dealing in genuine gold, were tricked into buying from the scammers at illegal rates.

Through 31 fraudulent operations, they obtained more than 2.8 million riyals from their victims before disappearing.

Following extensive security efforts to combat financial fraud, the culprits were apprehended, and legal actions have been initiated. The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and prosecution.

