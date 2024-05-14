E-Paper

Saudi Arabia: Tax exemption on Duty Free stores for travellers, after approval

Makkah's Tax authority said in a tweet that all those wishing to avail an exemption must get an approval from the airport's arrivals hall

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 6:22 PM

Saudi Arabia's Tax authority in Makkah has said that travellers will now be able to get an exemption on tax while buying from Duty Free stores at the Makkah airport.

The authority said in a tweet that travellers can get an approval from the 'arrivals hall' at the airport in order to shop tax-free at the retail stores.


Earlier this month, Saudi's low-cost airline flynas announced its expansion in the UAE market, adding Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to its network. The airline’s main bases are in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.


