Saudi Arabia offers highest pay packages to expat middle managers globally: Study

Switzerland secured the second spot globally and ranked first in Europe in terms of paying expats

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 2:48 PM

Saudi Arabia offers the highest salary to expatriate middle managers globally, according to a study conducted by Employment Conditions Abroad (ECA) International consultancy. An expat middle manager in the kingdom draws an average salary of £83,763 (approx. Dh398,509), which is £20,513 (approx Dh97,592) higher than that in the UK, the study said.

“Despite a 3% decrease compared to the previous year, the salary for expat middle managers in Saudi Arabia is now £83,763 on average; the highest in the world,” according to findings of the study posted on the ECA website a week ago. The figures were collected in the later stages of 2022.

The annual study, ‘MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey’, is carried out by ECA considering three main elements – cash salary, benefit allowances and tax treatment. According to ECA, it helps companies “benchmark their staff relocation packages against the market”.

“Expatriate salaries in the Middle East tend to be incredibly generous as a way of encouraging people to relocate there, with the highest salaries being in Saudi Arabia. However, the cost of benefits ranks lower and combined with the lack of personal tax, overall package costs are more affordable,” Oliver Browne, Remuneration and Policy Surveys Manager at ECA International, was quoted as saying on the ECA website.

“This is in contrast to the UK, where the bulk of the package cost is due to tax and benefits rather than salary,” he added.

Switzerland secured the second spot globally and ranked first in Europe vis-à-vis paying expats. The average salary of an expat in Switzerland is £77,760 (approx. Dh369,949) per annum.

According to the study, the UK has emerged as the most expensive country to send employees, with the annual pay and benefits of an expat worker costing businesses £351992 (Dh1,674,630) on average last year.

The study stated that the rising costs of staff benefits for expats — like international schools, cars and accommodation — contributed the most to this increase. The average salary for a middle management position in the UK has increased only 5% or just by £3291 (approx. Dh15,686.73 ) per annum since 2021.

