Saudi Arabia launches digital identity service, new passport stamp for foreign Haj pilgrims

Photo: SPA

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:13 PM

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Wednesday launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Haj visas for this season (year 1445 AH).

The service is part of the government's commitment to promoting digital transformation and utilising technology to serve the people, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It was developed in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Haj and Umrah, as well as the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), said the Ministry of Interior.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It allows pilgrims to electronically verify their identity through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms to streamline their journey, enhance the quality of services provided to them, and improve their experience.

The introduction of the national identity service for pilgrims seeks to ensure the highest quality standards in serving them and keep pace with digital transformation advancements in the services offered during their stay in the Kingdom.

The ministry also launched a special passport stamp for those benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative. The stamp contains the initiative’s visual identity.