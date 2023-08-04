Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa waiver for British, Irish nationals

The application must be submitted between before three months and 48 hours before the travel date to the Kingdom

The Ministry of Foreign affairs in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new e-visa waiver scheme for British nationals on Thursday.

The initiative is eligible for nationals of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The e-visa waiver applies for single entry and enables nationals to visit Saudi Arabia for six months.

The application for the waiver must be submitted between before three months and 48 hours before the travel date to the Kingdom.

The application can be filled out by visiting Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

The initiative has been carried out to open more doors for British and Irish nationals to enter the country for purposes like medical treatment, education, tourism and business.

