Saudi Arabia has no relation, involvement in targeting Hodeidah, says Saudi Ministry of Defence

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has no relation or involvement in targeting Hodeidah.
In a statement on Sunday carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Brigadier General Al-Maliki affirmed that the Kingdom will not allow any entity to violate its airspace.
On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets struck Hodeidah port in Yemen. The attack on the port was in response to attacks against Israel in recent months, the Israeli military claimed.
Earlier, Yemen's Houthis had claimed responsibility for a drone strike on Tel Aviv that left one person dead.
On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the drone strike.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that the Secretary-General "remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," and also called for "maximum restraint."
After the Israeli attack on Hodeidah, Yemen's Houthis vowed, on Saturday, that there would be an "effective response."
