Saudi Arabia executes man convicted of terror crimes

This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
Saudi Arabia has executed a man after he was convicted of terror crimes in the country.
In a statement on Sunday that was posted X, the country's Ministry of Interior said the death sentence was implemented in Uhud.
Muhammad bin Asaad bin Ahmed Al-Shakhouri, a Saudi national, was convicted of terror crimes that involved training in the use of weapons, manufacturing explosive materials, and covering up for terrorist elements wanted by security.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He was also found initiating the establishment of a terrorist organisation with one of the terrorist elements and financing it to carry out terrorist acts aimed at killing common people.
Al-Shakhouri was referred to the Specialised Criminal Court that awarded death penalty to him. The ruling was upheld by the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce it.
ALSO READ:
This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
The airport said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles)
The cases stem from the family's practice of bringing servants from their native India and included accusations of confiscating their passports
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea