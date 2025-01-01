Saudi Arabia executes 6 for drug trafficking

Saudi Arabia has executed six Iranians sentenced for drug trafficking, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Wednesday.

The Iranians were put to death in Dammam, on the kingdom's Gulf coast, for having "clandestinely introduced hashish" into Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement published by the SPA, without specifying the date of the executions.

Riyadh has executed 117 people in 2024 for drug trafficking, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

In 2023, the authorities in the Gulf country launched an anti-drugs campaign involving a series of raids and arrests.

The execution of traffickers has increased since the end of a moratorium on the use of the death penalty for drug charges two years ago.

