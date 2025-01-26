Saudi Arabia condemns targeting of hospital in Sudan

Photo: Reuters File

Saudi Arabia condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, which led to the killing and wounding of a number of people.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its denunciation of this "violation of international humanitarian law".

The ministry also stressed the need to provide protection for health and humanitarian workers. It emphasised the importance of self-restraint, avoiding targeting civilians, and implementing what was signed in the Jeddah Declaration (Commitment to Protecting Civilians in Sudan) on May 11, 2023.